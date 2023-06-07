WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court justices disclosed annual financial reports Wednesday, but the one that was most anticipated — that of Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been under scrutiny for his receipt of undisclosed gifts from a Republican donor — was not among the filings.Thomas, along with Justice Samuel Alito, sought an extension for up to 90 days. It was not clear why either man needed more time to file.Thomas’ receipt of gifts, valued at several hundred thousand dollars, from the Republican …