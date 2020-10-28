SPRINGFIELD — Last week, the Illinois Supreme Court preserved a 130-year prison sentence for Ashanti Lusby, a man convicted of rape and murder who was 16 years old at the time of the offense.The 6-1 decision issued Thursday prompted criticism from advocates within the juvenile justice reform movement that are seeking to eliminate extreme prison sentences for minors.The majority of the state’s high court reversed a lower court ruling and decided that Lusby’s 2002 sentencing hearing did not violate recent U.S. Supreme Court …