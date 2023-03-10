Vaping company Juul Labs will pay Chicago $23.8 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company marketed products to underage users, the city announced Friday.The Chicago Department of Public Health will use the money for youth prevention and reduction programs, education and outreach, according to a city press release.The settlement is the latest payout from the embattled e-cigarette giant, which laid off hundreds of workers and settled thousands of lawsuits brought by families of Juul users, school districts, city …