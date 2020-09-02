Where the trial court is considering a de facto life sentence for a juvenile offender, the trial court must expressly consider the defendant’s rehabilitative potential with respect to his age or passing such a sentence violates the Illinois constitution’s proportionate penalties clause.On Feb. 18, 2012, Edgar Delgado was shot to death in Chicago. A witness, Bernardino Mercado, spotted three cars driving in a convoy hit a man on a bicycle and begin pursuit. Mercado testified that he saw the second car hit someone on a bike …