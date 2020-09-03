Where a plaintiff moves for Rule 137 sanctions against a defendant, the sanctions must apply to matters filed with the court and cannot be based on a private affidavit submitted to the plaintiff on which they relied.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Alexander P. White and Associate Judge Thomas More Donnelly.Katherine and Michael Nolan (the Nolans) filed a complaint against general contractor Hearthside Homebuilders Inc. (Hearthside) alleging that Hearthside conveyed a …