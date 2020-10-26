Where a defendant is sentenced to 40 or more years in prison for a crime committed as a juvenile, they have received a de facto life sentence even if there is the possibility of serving less than 40 years with good-behavior credit.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Paula M. Daleo.Samuel Quezada was 15 when he participated in a drive-by shooting that killed Robert Delosantos and injured Edward Puente. Quezada, a gang member at the time, was the shooter. He was …