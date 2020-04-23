Where a court imposes a restriction on a juvenile probationer which limits the exercise of his constitutional rights, that condition is considered “narrowly tailored” so long as it reasonably relates to the probationer’s rehabilitation.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Stuart P. Katz.

Dennys Ordonez and his brother, Manuel, were robbed on November 2, 2018. Dennys testified that his car would not start, so he called a tow truck and the two walked to a bus stop together. There, they were approached by five men, one of whom was later identified by Dennys as T.B., a 17-year-old. Dennys claimed the five men “jumped” him and Michael. Michael escaped, but the men continued to beat Dennys until a police car drove by and Dennys’ assailants fled. Dennys identified T.B. minutes later when the police stopped T.B. to talk to him.

T.B. testified that he had spent the entire morning of November 2, 2018, at home, and had only just left his front door and was still on his porch when he turned back around for a moment and was “grabbed” by seven police officers. T.B. denied participating in the robbery at all. When asked why he had turned back around, T.B. claimed it was because his shoes were dirty and he wanted to change shoes. He was found guilty of robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of battery and two counts of aggravated battery. Being a minor, T.B. was adjudicated delinquent and sentenced to one year of probation and 20 hours of community service. He was also ordered to abide by certain rules, including “no gang activity... You cannot participate in any activity that furthers or promotes the function of a street gang” with special emphasis on social media.

T.B. appealed, arguing first that the state failed to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and second that the identification made against him by Dennys and Manuel was improperly suggestive. The appellate court found the eyewitness testimony alone was sufficient to sustain a conviction, meaning the state had met their obligation to demonstrate guilt.

The appellate court then turned to the question of the identifications. Show-up identifications are inevitably somewhat suggestive as only one suspect is shown to the witness, thus putting the police stamp of imprimatur on the suspected individual. The appellate court acknowledged the limitations of the identification, but found that it was not “so shaky and unreliable as to warrant reversal.” The appellate court emphasized that the identification coming mere minutes after the attack itself served to strengthen the reliability of the eyewitness identifications as the memory was fresh in their heads and the defendant had no time to alter his clothes or appearance.

T.B. then challenged the probation condition imposed by the court banning gang activity, street gang messages, hand signs, or insignias, arguing that it was in violation. T.B. asserted the statute in question was vague and overbroad and violated his First Amendment rights. The appellate court disagreed, noting that probation conditions do not need to meet the standard of strict scrutiny to comply with constitutional amendments. Because a probationer has been found guilty of a crime, restrictions on their behavior are considered narrowly tailored if they reasonably relate to the goal of rehabilitation. Included in this goal is preventing T.B. from continuing a public association with gangs or illegal activity.

T.B. also moved for his convictions for battery to be vacated under the one-act one-crime rule given that he was also convicted of aggravated battery.

The appellate court therefore vacated the convictions for battery and affirmed the decision of the circuit court in all other respects.

In re T.B. v. T.B.

2020 IL App (1st) 191041

Writing for the court: Justice David W. Ellis

Concurring: Justices Margaret Stanton McBride and Nathaniel R. Howse Jr.

Released: March 18, 2020