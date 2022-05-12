Where a juvenile defendant appeals based on the failure of counsel to seek the appointment of a guardian ad litem or the trial court’s failure to make such an appointment sua sponte. Defendant must demonstrate the failure to do so was both warranted by the circumstances and would have resulted in difference in either the determination of guilt or sentencing, as such an appointment is discretionary and not mandated.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Adams County Circuit Judge John C. Wooleyhan.M.G …