Where defendant committed the offense as a juvenile, the trial court may not impose a sentence of more than 40 years, even an agreed sentence, without first considering mitigating factors relating to the defendant’s youth and attendant characteristics, as it constituted a de facto life sentence.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed in part, vacated in part, and remanded a decision from Perry County Circuit Judge James W. Campanella.James Glazier was charged with first-degree murder on July 30, 2010. At the time of the …