Where a defendant has been convicted as an adult not yet begun his sentencing hearing and an amendment to the law changes his status to presumptively categorize him as a juvenile offender based on his age and the crime committed, the court should proceed with juvenile offender sentencing, unless state petitions for adult sentencing proceedings.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated and remanded in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence E. Flood.On May 27, 2012, Jamar and Lamar …