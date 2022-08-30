Kane County Associate Judge William J. Parkhurst died Friday after battling cancer, the court announced Monday. He was 61.Parkhurst, of Batavia, was appointed associate judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit in 2012 and presided over the criminal, family and juvenile divisions.Chief Judge Clint Hull of the 16th Judicial Circuit told the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin that Parkhurst had stepped down from his duties a little over two weeks ago.His past and current colleagues in the 16th Circuit spoke fondly of his skill as a judge, …