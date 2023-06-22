A Kane County jury awarded $1.75 million to a woman whose back was injured when she was hit by a drunk driver while crossing the street.On March 9, 2019, Christina Candelora, then 35, was crossing an intersection at Route 72 in West Dundee when Kimberly Roseland was making a left turn. Roseland hit Candelora and another pedestrian, who was not part of the lawsuit.Candelora sustained several injuries, including a concussion and two herniated discs in her back.According to the plaintiff’s attorneys, she is unable to continue …