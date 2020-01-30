Kane County is not responsible for paying a $110,000 judgment returned against a sheriff’s deputy who attacked a 16-year-old boy while off duty, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that Brian Demeter was acting within the scope of his employment when he confronted Urija Elston and his friends in a public park for using profanity within his child’s hearing.“As a matter of law, Demeter was acting as a private citizen, not within the scope of his duties as …