1933The 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution takes effect, shifting the start and end of terms for the president, vice president and members of Congress. The change shortened the “lame duck” period that between Election Day in November and inauguration.1998Former teacher Mary Kay LeTourneau, convicted of felony rape for her sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student, is sentenced to seven years in prison for violating probation by contacting that student. She married the student one year after her release.