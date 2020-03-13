1868The impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson begins in the Senate. Johnson stood accused of violating a federal law in implementing his Reconstruction policy following Abraham Lincoln's assassination. The Senate fell one vote short of convicting him, and he stayed in office.1974The Senate approves a new death-penalty law, two years after the U. S. Supreme Court ruled the existing death penalty statute was unconstitutional. Under the new law, the death penalty could be imposed for treason, espionage, kidnapping …