A lawsuit accusing an energy drink company and a fitness influencer of copying a photograph of Kim Kardashian used in a rival’s promotions does not belong in Illinois, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of plaintiff Alani Nutrition LLC’s allegation that Ryse Up Sports Nutrition LLC and Paige Hathaway infringed Alani Nu’s copyright on the photo.Instead, Kocoras held the courts in Illinois do not have general …