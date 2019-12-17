1798The impeachment trial against U.S. Sen. William Blount of Tennessee begins in the Senate. In an attempt to get out of debt, Blount planned to have local Native American tribes attack Spanish territory in Florida and Louisiana so the land would be transferred to Great Britain. He was expelled by the Senate, but during a vote at his impeachment trial, the Senate narrowly found he was not subject to impeachment.1943The Magnuson Act is passed, allowing Chinese immigrants to become American citizens. The law upheld an …