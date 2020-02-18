February 18 Legal History By Karen Conti Karen Conti is a litigation attorney and owner of ContiLaw LLC. She is a regular legal commentator on CNN and the local Fox affiliate. She hosts a radio show every Sunday on WGN AM 720 from 7 to 9 p.m. to discuss current legal events and to answer listeners’ questions. Posted February 18, 2020 11:48 AM 1970The Chicago Seven defendants are found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.1988Anthony M. Kennedy was sworn in as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. To Read the Full Story Subscribe Sign In Your source for legal news and information Print & Digital Access Stay in the know all year long with these benefits: Delivery to your office in downtown Chicago or mailed outside our hand-delivery zone. Unlimited access to chicagolawbulletin.com. Access to our e-edition and mobile site. Breaking news alerts, Morning Lineup and Afternoon Headlines. Exclusive access to events, discounts and more. Order now, or call 312-644-2394 or email Subscription@LawBulletinMedia.com for details. 1 Year - $3252 Years - $5253 Years - $699