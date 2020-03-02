March 3 Legal History By Karen Conti Karen Conti is a litigation attorney and owner of ContiLaw LLC. She is a regular legal commentator on CNN and the local Fox affiliate. She hosts a radio show every Sunday on WGN AM 720 from 7 to 9 p.m. to discuss current legal events and to answer listeners’ questions. Posted March 2, 2020 11:58 AM 1897President Grover Cleveland vetoes a bill that required literacy tests for immigrants to enter the U.S.1917President Woodrow WIlson signs an act granting Puerto Rico U.S. territorial status and granting its residents U.S. citizenship. To Read the Full Story Subscribe Sign In Your source for legal news and information Print & Digital Access Stay in the know all year long with these benefits: Delivery to your office in downtown Chicago or mailed outside our hand-delivery zone. Unlimited access to chicagolawbulletin.com. Access to our e-edition and mobile site. Breaking news alerts, Morning Lineup and Afternoon Headlines. Exclusive access to events, discounts and more. Order now, or call 312-644-2394 or email Subscription@LawBulletinMedia.com for details. 1 Year - $3252 Years - $5253 Years - $699