1857The U.S. Supreme Court issues its decision in Dred Scott v. Sandford, affirming the right of slave owners to take their slaves into the western territories. The court decided that Scott, a slave, was not considered a person under the Constitution and was therefore the owner’s property and could not be taken from the owner without due process.1951A criminal trial against Ethel and Julius Rosenberg begins in New York. The couple was accused of selling nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union. They were convicted …