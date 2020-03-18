1963

The U.S. Supreme Court hands down its Miranda v. Arizona decision. In a 5-4 decision, the court found statements made by a defendant in response to interrogation while in police custody will be admissible at trial only if the prosecution can show the defendant was informed of their right to consult with an attorney and the right against self-incrimination.

1992

Hotelier and real estate investor, Leona Helmsley, “The Queen of Mean,” is sentenced to four years for tax evasion after she was convicted of charging home repairs to her businesses. During trial, a former housekeeper testified she heard Helmsley say "We don’t pay taxes. Only the little people pay taxes.”