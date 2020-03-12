1980A Cook County jury finds serial killer John Wayne Gacy guilty of murdering 33 young men and boys. The jury was selected in Rockford and transported to Chicago for the trial. Gacy was sentenced to serve 12 death sentences and 21 natural life sentences. He was executed by lethal injection in May 1994.2009Financier Bernard Madoff pleads guilty in New York to scamming $18 billion from clients, the largest financial fraud in U. S. history. Prosecutors estimated the actual amount of the fraud to be $64.8 billion, affecting …