1899

Martha M. Place, an inmate at New York’s Sing Sing state prison, becomes the first woman ever to be executed by electric chair. She was put to death for the murder of her stepdaughter.

1996

Erik and Lyle Menendez are found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of their parents in a Los Angeles trial. In an earlier trial, the jury deadlocked on the murder charges. They are sentenced to life without parole and have both since married while behind bars.