1990

Convicted former Exxon Valdez captain Joseph Hazelwood is sentenced to 1,000 hours of community service and $50,000 in restitution for the massive 1989 oil spill off Alaska.

1994

Joey Buttafuoco is released from a New York jail after serving a four-month sentence for statutory rape. He was in a sexual relationship with the underage Amy Fisher, who tabloids coined the “Long Island Lolita” after she shot Buttafuoco’s wife in the face.