1947

Congress first proposes a two-term limit on the presidency. The idea would eventually become the 22nd Amendment ratified into the Constitution in 1951.

2014

A lawsuit against cyclist Lance Armstrong is dismissed in Los Angeles court. After admitting steroid use, Armstrong was sued by energy drink consumers claiming they were defrauded into buying a product he endorsed. The judge dismissed the suit finding Armstrong engaged in mere “puffery” and not false advertising.