1910

Congress passes an amendment to the 1907 Immigration Act, barring entry to the use all “idiots, imbeciles, feeble-minded persons” along with “paupers,” people with contagious diseases, polygamists and anarchists.

1999

Dr. Jack Kevorkian is convicted of second-degree murder in Michigan for giving a lethal injection to a terminally ill man and allowing a video of the procedure to be aired on "60 Minutes.”