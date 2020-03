1867

The United States and Russia sign a treaty ceding Alaska to the United States for a payment of $7.2 million in gold. Skeptics dubbed the purchase of Alaska “Seward’s Folly,” named for Secretary of State William Seward, who signed the treaty. Seward was vindicated when gold was discovered in the Yukon in 1896.

1870

The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is passed, guaranteeing a man’s right to vote regardless of race.