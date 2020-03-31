1976

The New Jersey Supreme Court rules comatose patient Karen Anne Quinlan can be disconnected from her ventilator against doctor’s wishes. Quinlan, an important figure in the history of the right-to-die movement, was in a coma after a drug overdose. After doctors refused to disconnect the breathing device, Quinlan's parents filed suit for permission to do so. The case helped develop formal ethics committees in hospitals, nursing homes and hospices.

1995

Then-U.S. District Judge Sonia M. Sotomayor orders an injunction to end Major League Baseball's strike. The strike started in August 1994 and was the eighth work stoppage in baseball history. It resulted in the remainder of the 1994 season being canceled, including the postseason and World Series. Sotomayor’s order bound players and owners to the terms of the expired collective bargaining agreement until a new one could be reached.