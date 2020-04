1994

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun retires. Best known for authoring Roe v. Wade, which prohibits many state and federal restrictions on abortion, Blackmun served on the bench for 24 years. Though appointed by Republican President Richard Nixon, Blackmun was one of the more liberal justices.

1999

“Baywatch” star Carmen Electra filed for a divorce from former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman, then playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. The two married in Las Vegas and split up 10 days later.