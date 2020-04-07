1969

The U.S. Supreme Court strikes down laws prohibiting private possession of obscene materials as unconstitutional. Eli Stanley was charged and convicted of possession of obscene materials after police found pornography during a home search. In Stanley v. Georgia, the court overturned his conviction and invalidated state laws that forbade private possession of obscene materials on the grounds of the First and 14th Amendments.

1990

John Poindexter, national security adviser to former President Ronald Reagan, is found guilty of five counts of lying to Congress and obstructing the congressional committees investigating the Iran-Contra affair. Poindexter's convictions were reversed on appeal in 1991.