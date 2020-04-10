1938

New York passes a law making a syphilis test mandatory to obtain a marriage license. After the law took effect, marriages dropped 41 percent. Similar laws were on the books in other states, but last year became the 50th state to remove such a requirement.

1992

Financier Charles Keating Jr. is sentenced to nine years in prison for swindling investors after his savings and loan collapsed. After serving four years, the convictions were overturned. He later pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to time served.