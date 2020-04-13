1983

Harold Washington is elected as Chicago’s first African-American mayor. Washington, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law, was previously a state lawmaker and U.S. congressman. He served four years as Chicago’s mayor until his death in 1987.

1992

A utility tunnel beneath the Chicago River ruptures, causing $1.95 billion in damages to downtown buildings. Numerous lawsuits followed, one of which was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, to determine whether the incident was a flood or a leak for insurance purposes.