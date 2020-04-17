1865

Mary Surratt is arrested for conspiring to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln. Surratt owned a boarding house where Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth stayed. Surratt was tried and convicted by a military commission and was hanged less than three months after the shooting, becoming the first woman executed by the federal government.

1969

Sirhan Sirhan is convicted in California of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, at a 1968 presidential campaign event. Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant, cited Kennedy’s pro-Israel stances as a reason for the killing.