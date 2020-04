1971

The U.S. Supreme Court issues a landmark decision in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, which upheld busing as an appropriate remedy for racial imbalance in schools, even when the imbalance was based on geography rather than race-based assignments.

1990

Pete Rose pleads guilty in Cincinnati federal court to failing to report income from memorabilia and personal appearances. The MLB star and manager’s gambling resulted in a lifetime baseball ban the year before.