1990

MLB umpire Bob Engel is arrested for shoplifting baseball cards from a Target, his second such arrest. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation.

1995

The FBI arrests Timothy McVeigh for his role in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, charging him with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, use of a weapon of mass destruction, destruction by explosives and eight counts of first-degree murder. The attack resulted in 168 deaths and 684 injuries.