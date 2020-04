1847

George B. Vashon becomes the first African-American admitted to the New York bar. Vashon, was the first black graduate of Oberlin College. After studying law for two years in Pittsburgh under a judge, he applied to the Allegheny County bar but was denied admission on the grounds that black people were not citizens.

1994

Former CIA official Aldrich Ames pleads guilty to passing U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation.