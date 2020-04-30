1993

Tennis star Monica Seles is stabbed during a tennis match in Germany. The attacker declared himself a fan of her rival, Steffi Graf. He was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm and received a suspended sentence.

2004

American media release graphic photos of U.S. soldiers abusing and sexually humiliating Iraqi prisoners at the Abu Ghraib prison. Eleven soldiers were charged with dereliction of duty and aggravated assault and battery and were convicted in courts-martial and sentenced to military prison.