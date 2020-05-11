1894

The Pullman Strike began in Chicago’s South Side when 4,000 Pullman Palace Car Co. workers went on a wildcat strike in Chicago. Federal troops eventually ended the strike in July of the same year.

1987

Klaus Barbie went on trial in Lyon, France, for war crimes committed during World War II. Known as the “Butcher of Lyon” for having personally tortured French prisoners of the Gestapo, he later worked for the U.S. intelligence services in their anti-Marxist efforts, which also helped him escape to South America.