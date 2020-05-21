1703

English author Daniel Defoe is imprisoned on charges of seditious libel after he wrote an anonymous satirical pamphlet called “The Shortest Way with the Dissenters,” advocating death for papists and nonconformists. Defoe is most famous for his novel “Robinson Crusoe.”

1924

Fourteen-year-old Bobby Franks is murdered by Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb, two wealthy students at the University of Chicago. The murder – characterized at the time as “the crime of the century” – was done by Leopold and Loeb demonstrate their intellectual superiority and their ability to carry out a “perfect crime.” Clarence Darrow lead their defense secured life sentences for them rather than death.