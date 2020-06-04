1998

Terry Nichols is sentenced to life in prison for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. After being tried and convicted in federal and state jurisdictions, both juries deadlocked on the issue of the death penalty. The state sentence was 161 consecutive life terms.

2010

Joran van der Sloot is extradited from Chile to Peru to face charges of killing Stephany Flores Ramirez. He was convicted and sentenced to 28 years. The murder occurred five years to the date after American tourist Natalee Holloway went missing in Aruba, where he remains the main suspect in her disappearance.