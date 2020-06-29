1889Hyde Park, Lake View and other Cook County townships vote for annexation into Chicago, making it the largest U. S. city at the time by area and second largest in population to New York.1972The U.S. Supreme Court strikes down death penalty schemes in Furman v. Georgia, ruling they could constitute “cruel and unusual punishment” prohibited by the Eighth Amendment. After the ruling, affected states revised their laws to remove arbitrary and discriminatory effects. Furman led to a de facto moratorium on …