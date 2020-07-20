1894President Grover Cleveland recalls 2,000 federal troops from Chicago after the end of the Pullman Strike. The nationwide strike of railroad workers, which began in Chicago with 4,000 workers leaving the job due to wage reductions, shut down the nation’s freight and passenger traffic west of Detroit. The strike left 30 dead and 57 wounded.1921U,S. Rep. Alice Mary Robertson becomes the first woman to preside over the U.S. House of Representatives. Robertson was an educator and social worker who became the second …