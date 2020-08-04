1964The bodies of civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney are discovered in a Mississippi earthen dam, triggering an FBI investigation. In 1967, 19 men were indicted and seven were convicted. In 2005, on the 41st anniversary of the three murders, an eighth man was found guilty of manslaughter for the same crime.2015Delta Airlines announces that it will no longer transport wildlife trophies after the high-profile killing of a lion, Cecil, in Zimbabwe by an American hunter who was reportedly …