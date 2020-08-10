1977David Berkowitz, better known as the Son of Sam, is arrested for murder. Heavy media coverage of Berkowitz’s killings terrorized New York City over a year. New York later passed laws intended to prohibit financial profit from the publicity that individuals may receive for their crimes.1993Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the oath of office as an associate Supreme Court justice, becoming the second female justice in the high court’s history. Before serving on SCOTUS, Ginsburg spent 13 years as an appellate court …