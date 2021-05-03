Patrick C. Wilda’s father sued JLG Industries in the Northern District of Illinois for manufacturing and distributing a manlift that didn’t have SkyGuard — optional safety equipment available from JLG that allegedly would have saved Patrick’s life when he was crushed between a roof joist and the manlift’s control panel while working for Area Erectors during construction of a warehouse. Turning things around, JLG insisted it was entitled to summary judgment because... the manlift wasn’t equipped with SkyGuard. Huh? It’s easy to understand how Patrick’s father is using evidence about the absence of this safety device as a sword in his wrongful death case against JLG and Illini Hi-Reach, the company that leased the manlift to Area Erectors. But how did JLG turn this omission into a potential shield? First, JLG pointed to evidence that Illini Hi-Reach had this optional safety device but chose not to install it on the manlift. And then JLG invoked a line of opinions — called “a significant modern trend in products liability law” — that relieved manufacturers of liability in lawsuits where “available safety devices for a product capable of multiple uses were rejected by a knowledgeable buyer.” 2 Neil A. Goldberg, Products Liability Practice Guide, Sec. 15.14 (2020).