1845The first African-American lawyer, Macon B. Allen, was admitted to the bar. From Indiana, Allen taught himself to read and became a schoolteacher. He moved to Maine and passed the bar. Not able to find a job because of his race, he moved to Boston where he walked 50 miles to the bar exam test site, passing the exam despite fatigue. He opened the first African-American law office in the country.1971The Nixon administration arrested 13,000 anti-Vietnam War protestors during the “May Day Protests” in …