1954The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously issued its ruling in Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education which declared state laws establishing separate public schools for Black and white students to be unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment. The decision overturned Plessy v. Ferguson, which allowed state-sponsored segregation.1881Frederick Douglass was appointed recorder of deeds for Washington D.C. Post-Civil War Republican presidents regularly appointed Douglass to government positions including U.S. Marshal for the District …