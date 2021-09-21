Living through a pandemic has had its unique challenges for all of us — in so many ways. We are experiencing trauma on a global level that most of us have never imagined possible. The collective grief, pain and trauma is simply staggering, and also hard to see when you are in the thick of it. In normal times it is hard to see the forest for the trees, but this is on a scale that only Hollywood has dreamed up in modern times with movies like “Outbreak.”Most of us have tried to return to a semblance of normal, have returned …