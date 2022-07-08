A man got the go-ahead to pursue allegations that statements on the label of Mixed Berry Soft Baked Breakfast Bars made by Kashi Sales LLC deceive consumers about the product’s ingredients.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois denied Kashi’s motion to dismiss the consumer fraud and unjust enrichment counts included in Kevin Harris’ proposed class-action lawsuit.Johnston held that whether the label is misleading is a question to be answered at trial …