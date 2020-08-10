Like many other facets of our daily lives, COVID-19 has created special challenges in divorce proceedings. Many are familiar with the unique challenges COVID-19 places on parenting time and parenting decisions, but COVID-19 also affects the financial side of the divorce process and has exacerbated already complicated financial issues. Specifically, COVID-19 has created a peculiar problem with respect to valuing assets.Section 503(a) of the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act requires a Court to “make specific …