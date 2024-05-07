Imagine you are terminally ill with blood cancer acquired from chemical exposure at work, wondering how to assure your teenage children that they will be OK without you. Or you and your husband of 55 years were rear-ended on the expressway and your husband died in your arms. You are now an 80-year-old widow suffering from the trauma of that accident. Or you’re an active retiree who fractured a hip when the casino bus prematurely closed its door on you. You’re healing, but you’re 96 years old and realistic …